National Guard activated to assist in election

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of National Guard members will fill the roles of poll workers across Wisconsin during next week’s election.

Gov. Tony Evers plans to activate 400 of them Sunday to support the Wisconsin Elections Commission and clerks throughout the state, saying “the Guard will be needed to ensure that election day goes smoothly and that voters and election officials alike have the assistance they need.”

In a statement announcing the move, Ever’s office explained the Guard is already working with the WEC and will be available to fulfill requests from local elections officials as needed.

The Guard members are slated to report on Sunday, at which time they will receive several hours of training. The next day, they will be available to help set up polling locations before serving as poll workers on Election Day, according to the governor’s timeline. They will then be released on Wednesday. The governor’s office notes the Guard members will be wearing civilian clothes while manning the polls.

The governor’s office explained the move comes because of a critical shortage in poll workers across the state and concerns over COVID-19.

“The Wisconsin National Guard has played a critical role in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic and this mission is no different,” Gov. Evers said.

This activation is nothing new for National Guard members this year. Already, they have been called upon to assist in the April 7 general election, May 11 special election, and August 12 state primary.

