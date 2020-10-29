New COVID-19 deaths top 50 for second time ever

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of lives claimed by COVID-19 in Wisconsin continues to climb at unprecedented rates as the seven-day rolling average hit another all-time high. Just nine-days ago, the current average - 35 deaths per day - would have been the single-day record as recently as nine days ago.

The total number of deaths caused by the virus is approaching the 2,000 mark and, at the current rate, the state could cross it Friday or Saturday.

The Dept. of Health Services latest daily report indicates 51 more people have died from complications related to COVID-19. That’s the second highest one-day total so far, behind the October 27 when 64 deaths were reported. That day was also the only time more new coronavirus cases were recorded.

The Thursday report shows 4,870 more people tested positive. It’s only the fourth time the state has recorded more than 4,000 new cases in a single day. However, with three of those days happening in the past week, the seven-rolling average has crossed 4,000 again and reached its own record level - 4,128 cases per day. Like the rolling-average for deaths, that number would have been a single day high just nine days ago.

While positive tests keep soaring, total tests are growing nowhere near as rapidly and on some days appears to be slowing down. That has sent the percentage of tests that have come back positive skyrocketing. Over the past week, 28.41 percent of all tests were positive.

After reporting the 200,000 total cases on Monday, DHS has now tallied 214,996 positive tests since the pandemic began. Of those, the agency’s numbers so more than 1 in 5 of those cases are still active.

With another 193 COVID-19 patients being admitted to the state’s hospitals, more than 11,000 people in Wisconsin have now been hospitalized at some point after testing positive.

DHS reports 1,439 of them are still in the hospital as the state grapples with a shortage of hospital beds. The agency’s latest report indicates 86 percent of all beds in the state are filled, either with COVID-19 patients or those being treated for another condition.

