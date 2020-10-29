New Dane Co. work group to focus on youth mental health amid COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new working group was announced Thursday for Dane County to focus on strategies to help the emotional and mental health challenges young people may face amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced the formation of the “K-12 Emotional Wellness Work Group” as a way to help advise county and school officials on best practices for ways to improve the well-being of young people, according to a news release.

Parisi believed that the high rates of COVID-19 infection and increasing hospitalizations would be worse if school was fully open, but this trade-off may result in new challenges for teachers, students and parents.

“My hope is that by bringing educators and public and mental health experts together we can find ways to build off the partnerships we already have in place to improve the well-being of our young people,” he said.

The county and 10 school districts teamed up in the years prior to the pandemic to create the “Building Bridges” program, which created a countywide school-based mental health program. Parisi explained that mental health professionals work directly with students, families and teachers in the schools. This work is currently happening virtually, but Parisi said the new work group will allow the county to see how they can further their services in schools to meet the growing number of needs.

Parisi also noted that the work they do could also allow for future national COVID-19 relief funding, should it becomes available. Dane County currently allocates nearly $1 million to the “Building Bridges” program.

The work group will begin discussions in early November, with staff from Public Health Madison & Dane County and Dane County Human Services.

