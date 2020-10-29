Record voter turnout, close election anticipated in Sauk Co.

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - The polling location at the City of Baraboo municipal building has welcomed hundreds to vote early in-person.

City Clerk Brenda Zeman says between 150 and 200 voters are coming in each day.

“In-person absentee voting has surpassed what we’ve ever done in the past,” said Zeman. “We’ve had over 1,000 people vote early which is record breaking for us.”

She says more people are registering to vote for the first time.

“We’ve also seen a lot of people that have come in and said, ‘I haven’t voted in the last 15 years, but I want to vote this Election,’” said Zeman. “It’s not just new coming of age 18-year-old voters, but it’s also people that have been here for years and are just now interested in voting.”

The City of Baraboo will have one polling location open at the Baraboo Civic Center on Election Day. Zeman says they are anticipating a high voter turnout because of increased interest in this year’s race.

“There’s a lot of strong feelings with this election and so there’s a lot of people that want to vote in this election,” said Zeman. “It could so easily sway one way or the other.”

In Baraboo, city officials are predicting it to be close.

“There’s just no way to even take a guess at what the results will be on Election Night,” said Zeman. “I forsee that we’re going to have more people voting on Tuesday than we had back in 2016. There’s no doubt in my mind.”

A Biden/Harris handmade campaign sign stands tall in a cornfield in Wisconsin along a rural highway. (WMTV)

SWING COUNTY

Political experts expect the presidential race to be close in Sauk County.

In 2016, President Trump won by just 109 votes over Hillary Clinton, according to records NBC15 obtained from the Sauk County Clerk. Four years ago, the Trump/Pence ticket received 14,799 votes compared to 14,690 votes for Clinton/Kaine.

Mike Wagner, a political expert from UW-Madison, says President Trump will rely on rural counties as a path to winning the Badger State.

“If he is able to get back to his 2016 numbers, he could very well win Wisconsin and win the election,” said Wagner.

Wagner says that there were many rural counties who went for Obama in 2008 and Trump in 2016 which means some places are considered a toss-up.

“They were for the more liberal Supreme Court justice in the April race in Wisconsin,” said Wagner. “If they still trend that way, that’s good for Joe Biden. If they come back home for Donald Trump, that’s good for the President.”

A Trump/Pence sign stands outside a farm along Highway 12 in Sauk County. (WMTV)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.