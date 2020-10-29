Advertisement

Regent Street businesses react to canceled Badger game

By Brittney Ermon
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Regent Street bar managers scramble to throw out game day plans after Oct. 31 Badger game cancellation.

Last minute scrambling is the norm for Lucas Simon-Wambach as he manages Sconniebar in the midst of uncertainty.

“We knew this season we’d have to be flexible and work around things, nothing at this point comes as a surprise,” Simon-Wambach said. “That’s unfortunate to lose out on that money for those tables as well as the business they were going to bring.”

He said Saturday was supposed to be a money maker -- a badger game day on Halloween.

“Seems like every time we gain momentum, we have a setback in someway,” he said.

A few doors down on Regent Street Lucky’s Bar isn’t so lucky.

“It’s just been a roller coaster every day. It feels like it’s something different every week,” Scott Hellestad, Lucky’s Bar manager said.

He said the first badger game day was a big win. The bar sold out all available tables, but this Saturday is another loss.

“It’s unfortunate that it wasn’t as disheartening as it should’ve been,” he said. “It was more or less or just used to it at this point.”

Hellestad said the team is rolling with the punches.

“Every day something new is happening. Things are changing, and we have to be ready for that,” he said.

