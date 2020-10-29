Six Reedsburg schools go on lockdown because of exterior issue

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Six Reedsburg schools entered a soft lockdown Thursday because of a police investigation that was not directly related.

Reedsburg School District Ton Benson told to NBC15 that all schools within city limits stepped up the security procedures. According to the district’s website, that includes six of the districts eight schools:

Reedsburg Area High School

Webb Middle School

Prairie Ridge Intermediate

Pineview Elementary

Westside Elementary

The district’s two other schools, Ironton-LaValle and Loganville, are in LaValle and Loganville, respectively.

Asst. District Administrator Pat Ruddy confirmed that nothing happened at any of the schools to cause the enhanced precautions and that it was an exterior matter. He added that the issue has since been resolved and the lockdowns lifted.

Reedsburg Police Chief Patrick Cummings told NBC15 that officers had been investigating a report that someone was seen running through the parking lot of Sacred Heart school with what appeared to be a long gun.

Searching the area, officers located a 13-year-old who had what Cummings characterized as a toy sword and they have since determined there was no threat to any school.

Cummings added that he reviewed surveillance video of the initial incident and said he can understand why someone may have been concerned.

clarification: Story updated with information from the Reedsburg Police Dept.

