State Supreme Court agrees to hear challenge to mask mandate case

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court has agreed to take on the case Wednesday that wants to challenge the emergency declarations in Wisconsin.

The court will hear oral arguments on the case that alleges that Gov. Tony Evers overstepped his role as the governor in extending the statewide mask mandate. The court ordered that the motion for relief on the case was denied.

Petitioner Jere Fabick, a Waukesha resident and a member of the board for The Heartland Institute, asked the court to hear the case.

Gov. Evers issued Executive Order #72 to declare a public health emergency in Wisconsin on March 12. Less than two weeks later, he issued the "Safer at Home " order, which directed people not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary. That order expired on May 26 and then a mask mandate took place statewide over two months later on Aug. 1.

The case is set to begin at 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 16, but oral arguments will be conducted through video conferencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

