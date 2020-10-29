Suspect flees after kissing sleeping victim during Platteville break-in

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Platteville Police Dept. is searching for the man who started kissing someone while they slept during an early morning break-in.

According to police, the man went into the home early Wednesday morning and headed toward the victim’s bedroom. He ran off when the victim woke up and started screaming, alerting everyone else in the house.

The suspect was described as a white man, in his 30′s, with short blond hair, and wearing a blue, mechanic-style polo shirt. He was last seen running west on Market Street before cutting through backyards to reach Mineral Street, investigators said.

The police department gave no indication that anything was stolen from the home.

Anyone with information about the incident or had something like that happen to them is asked to call the Platteville Police Dept. at 608-348-2313.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.