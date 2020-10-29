Advertisement

Walmart pulls guns, ammo off store shelves

‘These items do remain available for purchase by customers’
The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.
The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.(Source: Walmart)
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) –Walmart has pulled firearms and ammunition from the sales floors of its stores ahead of next week’s election and following the riots in Philadelphia.

“We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers,” Walmart said in a statement. “These items do remain available for purchase by customers.”

The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.

In June, Walmart also removed guns and ammo from its stores after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump fights headwinds as he and Biden battle over Florida

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Both nominees are now focusing on encouraging voters to turn out on Election Day, next Tuesday.

Local

Wisconsin overall poverty rate increased from 2017 to 2018

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The overall statewide poverty rate was on the rise in Wisconsin, University of Wisconsin- Madison research says.

National

Tunisian carrying Quran fatally stabs 3 in French church

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By LORI HINNANT and DANIEL COLE
French President Emmanuel Macron said he would immediately increase the number of soldiers deployed to protect schools and religious sites from around 3,000 currently to 7,000.

Badgers

Badgers football reports 3 more COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin confirmed Thursday that three more members of the Badgers football team has tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Record voter turnout, close election anticipated in Sauk Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
City of Baraboo officials say early voting and new voter registrations are up compared to previous years.

National

Zeta batters Southeast after swamping Gulf Coast; 6 dead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By REBECCA SANTANA and KEVIN McGILL
Zeta sped across the Southeast on Thursday, leaving a trail of damage and more than 2.6 million homes and businesses without power in Atlanta and beyond after pounding New Orleans with winds and water that splintered homes and were blamed for at least six deaths.

National

Georgia man killed by fallen tree after Hurricane Zeta

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A Georgia man was killed by a fallen tree in the Hurricane Zeta wreckage.

National

Fair housing groups: Redfin ‘redlines’ minority communities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
“Redfin’s policies and practices operate as a discriminatory stranglehold on communities of color, often the very communities that have been battered by a century of residential segregation, systemic racism, and disinvestment,” the lawsuit said.

Local

Waunakee business owner accused of tax fraud after failing to report over $485k

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A Waunakee man was charged with tax fraud Thursday after he was accused of not reporting over $485,000 over the course of four years.

State

Joe Biden campaign event to take place in Milwaukee Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign has announced his campaign event will be held in Milwaukee on Friday.