Waunakee business owner accused of tax fraud after failing to report over $485k

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Waunakee man was charged with tax fraud Thursday after he was accused of not reporting over $485,000 over the course of four years.

Thomas P. Donarski, 53, is the owner of Sparkling Clean Air Duct Cleaning and home remodeling company, Almost Anything. According to a criminal complaint, Donarski reported taxable gross receipts of $266,304 over the course of four years, when he actually had $751,835.

The Department of Revenue noted that by Donarski allegedly failing to report over $485,000, he did not report over $27,000 in state income taxes.

The department had collected sales ledgers, bank statements and invoices as evidence in this case. They also obtained Donarski’s computer records, with internet search history reportedly containing “how much tax do you pay on under reported income of $500,000,” “how far back does the IRS go back for fraud” and “what can the IRS seize,” among other searches.

Donarski is accused on four counts of filing false or fraudulent income tax returns between 2015 and 2018. If he is convicted, Donarski could face up to 24 years in prison, a $40,000 fine, or both.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice, Attorney General’s Office had filed the charges following an investigation by the state DNR’s Office of Criminal Investigation.

