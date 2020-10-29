Advertisement

Wisconsin GOP chair says hackers stole $2.3 million from account dedicated to Trump reelection

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Janesville, Wis. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Janesville, Wis. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The head of the Wisconsin Republican Party says hackers stole $2.3 million from the party’s account that was being used to help reelect President Donald Trump in the key battleground state.

Party Chairman Andrew Hitt told The Associated Press on Thursday that the party noticed the suspicious activity on Oct. 22 and contacted the FBI on Friday. Hitt says the FBI is investigating.

An FBI spokesman did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Hitt says there is “no doubt” the theft puts Republicans at a financial disadvantage in the final week of the race.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Politics

Are masks required to vote? Election officials talk health and safety at the polls

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Despite a statewide mask mandate, voters without masks will not be turned away at the polls, Wisconsin election officials say.

Politics

Counting absentee ballots starts as soon as polls open on Election Day

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
According to Wisconsin law, poll workers cannot open mail-in ballots until polls open. Then, they have to keep the count going until all ballots are counted.

Local

Assembly Speaker open to second coronavirus aid package

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Republican lawmakers may be weighing whether to pass another coronavirus relief package.

Politics

Breaking down the absentee ballot counting process

Updated: 17 hours ago
Under Wisconsin law, poll workers cannot start opening and processing mail-in ballots until polls open on Election Day.

Latest News

Politics

Biden’s lead in Wisconsin holds steady in final Marquette Law School poll

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Former vice president Joe Biden holds a five-point lead over President Donald Trump in the latest Marquette University Law School poll.

Politics

President Trump to visit Green Bay on Friday

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani and WBAY news staff
President Trump is returning to our corner of Wisconsin days before election day.

News

City clerks check voting machines ahead of Election Day

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT
|
By Elise Romas
Edgerton City Clerk Treasurer Cindy Hagglund told NBC15 News she’s received a handful of phone calls from concerned voters about machine hacking.

News

UW-Madison election survey shows Biden ahead of Trump in Wisconsin

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
|
By Elise Romas
Prof. Mike Wagner said that 3% is about half the number of undecided and third-party voters in 2016.

Politics

Vice President Mike Pence headed to Mosinee days before election

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
Pence is expected to speak at Central Wisconsin Airport on Wednesday.

Politics

Second lady Karen Pence coming to Waterloo

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
Second Lady Karen Pence will head to Waterloo this week to rally supporters of her husband and President Donald Trump.