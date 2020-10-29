Wisconsin overall poverty rate increased from 2017 to 2018

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The overall statewide poverty rate was on the rise in Wisconsin, University of Wisconsin- Madison research says.

The Wisconsin Poverty Measure (WPM), rose from 10.2% in 2017 to 10.6% in 2018. The 2018 rate also stayed above the 2015 poverty rate of 9.7%, which was the lowest rate since WPM measurements began.

Researchers say the rate increase suggests that progress of moving past poverty in Wisconsin has actually stalled since the 2008 Great Recession. They also noted that the COVID-19 pandemic may further jeopardize progress after the effect it has had already on the state’s economy.

The 2018 data also showed that poverty rose for children and the elderly, as well. The child poverty rate in Wisconsin increased from 10.1% in 2017 to 11.1% in 2018, whereas the rate for residents ages 65 and up increased from 9.5% to 9.7%.

Researcher Timothy Smeeding noted that a decreased income from work in 2018 caused families to have less money after taking taxes and work expenses into account.

“The rising costs of childcare and medical expenses contributed to higher poverty for both children and the elderly in 2018," he said. “Nine years or more into a long term recovery of jobs, we should have seen better poverty outcomes.”

Milwaukee and Racine Counties reported the highest poverty rates, with 16.2% and 14.2% respectively. Dane County showed no statistical difference from the state positivity rate. Counties that were lower than the state poverty rate include Dodge, Jefferson and Green Lake.

This is the twelfth annual year the report has been conducted.

