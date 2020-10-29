Advertisement

Wisconsin’s hemp pilot program to get extended

Moving forward, those in the industry want to see it grow beyond things like CBD.
By Aisha Morales
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin agriculture officials are expected to extend the current hemp pilot research program in the state. It’s a move hemp farmers, growers, producers, and advocates said they appreciate, stating the regulations in place by the USDA give hemp farmers less flexibility than the current pilot program.

Since the start of the pilot program in 2018, it’s been an up and down process for the Wisconsin hemp industry. However, this past year farmers across the state had a good growing season.

“I am concerned that some individuals who are growing may not be able to sell it in the end, because I think some are holding on to their crop from 2019 even, so for me it’s about getting those markets open and getting regulation, unnecessary regulation out of the way,” said Rob Richard, President of the Wisconsin Hemp Alliance.

Richard said a positive is the state’s decision to extend the pilot program. It means many hemp farmers won’t have to throw out their crops , because as it stands the USDA’s rule is to test up to .30 THC, but the states pilot program tests for up to .399 THC. Richard said that’s not much but it’s a lot for growers who are investing time and money in the industry.

“If we were on the federal standards a lot more farmers would have lost a lot more, and it would have been a detriment for the industry not only for the state, but for the agriculture side where people are trying to make money, in this agriculture side of CBD,” said Willian Nething, President/CEO of Hemp 4 Heroes.

Moving forward, those in the industry want to see it grow beyond things like CBD.

“We continue to work and advocate for positions that would allow for opportunities like maybe with the idea of utilizing hemp fiber for paper towels, for toilet paper, for clean wipes, for brown packaging, or brown papers,” said Richard.

The new rule or extension into next September is expected to go into effect this Friday.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

More child sex allegations emerge against Cashton man

Updated: moments ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Four more people are now accusing a 74-year-old man of sexually assaulting them when they were children.

Politics

Wisconsin GOP chair says hackers stole $2.3 million from account dedicated to Trump reelection

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Scott Bauer
Wisconsin Republican Party chairman says hackers stole $2.3 million from account dedicated to Trump reelection.

News

Ivanka Trump to visit Madison on Friday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
Ivanka Trump will be in Madison on Friday as Election Day nears

News

Class During Covid: How teachers at Patrick Marsh Middle School are measuring success

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Regent Street businesses react to canceled Badger game

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
Bar owners said the game day cancellation is going to cost them.

Latest News

News

Regent Street businesses react to Badgers being on hold

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Pandemic poll workers talk safety on Election Day

Updated: 12 hours ago

Coronavirus

Blackhawk Technical College COVID-19 test site to close early again Thursday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Blackhawk Technical College COVID-19 test site will close early on Thursday due to the high amount of tests they administered on Wednesday.

Badgers

UW football on hold after Chryst, 11 others test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin football team will pause all team-related activities for at least seven days after a dozen people have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

FBI warns ransomware assault threatens US healthcare system

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal agencies say cybercriminals are unleashing a major ransomware assault against the U.S. healthcare system.

News

Hemp pilot program extended in Wisconsin

Updated: 14 hours ago
Hemp pilot program extended in Wisconsin