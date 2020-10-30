AG Kaul is confident in state voter security system

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Election cyber-security has been a nationwide concern since the FBI investigated Russian hacking during the 2016 presidential election, but Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says he is confident about the state’s security system.

The system has been in place for multiple elections and is tested often.

The technology does not connect polling locations state-wide though, in fact, each municipality is in charge of its own system. This practice is in place so that if there is an issue or a hack, it’s on a small scale and thus easier to fix.

“The other thing that’s important to note is at the DOJ, our division of criminal investigation staffs the Wisconsin statewide intelligence center, and that’s a center that shares info with federal, state and local law enforcement about potential threats to the safety and security of Wisconsinites,” Kaul said.

The attorney general also warned Wisconsinites to be careful of what they read on social media, as foreign countries are more likely to hack into those systems and spread misinformation.

