Brewers decline $15 million 2021 option on Ryan Braun

Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun runs the bases after hitting a grand slam off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun runs the bases after hitting a grand slam off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Milwaukee Brewers have declined to exercise a $15 million mutual 2021 option on veteran outfielder Ryan Braun as the franchise’s career home run leader ponders whether to continue playing.

Braun’s contract included a $4 million buyout if the option wasn’t picked up.

The 37-year-old Braun often said this year that this might be his final season.

He has spent his entire career in Milwaukee. Braun batted a career-low .233 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 39 games this season while working through a back issue

