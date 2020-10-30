Advertisement

Calm End To The Workweek

Below Normal Temperatures
Madison
Madison(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High pressure will move in today from the west. While we start off with some cloud cover, we should break out into sunshine by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will still be cool with northerly winds for most the day. Highs in the lower to middle 40s. Clear skies will move in tonight with overnight lows around 30 degrees. This will set the stage for a beautiful start to the weekend.

Ahead of our next weathermaker Halloween Saturday, strong southerly winds will pick up to around 40 mph. With plentiful sunshine, this will bump temperatures into the lower and middle 50s. A dry cold front will move through Saturday night. While we won’t get any rain, it will bring additional cloud cover. Gusty winds continue Sunday, this time out of the north. Despite a good amount of sunshine, this will drop highs into the upper 30s.

A very tranquil period arrives next week. Highs will start in the 40s on Monday and climb to the 50s on Election Day Tuesday. With a lot of sunshine, that warming trend continues with 60-degree readings possibly returning for the second half of the week. At this point, no rain or snow is expected over the next week.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

A chill follows this weekend’s mild Halloween

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brendan Johnson
Temperatures are expected to drop nearly 20°F after Halloween.

Forecast

Brendan's Thursday Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago

Forecast

Gusty Winds Thursday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Brian Doogs
Cool and cloudy conditions also expected.

Forecast

Breezy & Warmer for Halloween

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Johnson
No snow for Halloween! All signs point warmer, yet breezy conditions for the spookiest day of the year.

Latest News

Forecast

Brendan's Wednesday Forecast

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT

News

Warmest day in about a week

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:13 AM CDT

Forecast

Warmest weather in a week

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:29 AM CDT
High temperatures on Wednesday will be near 50 degrees.

Forecast

Slow Warming Trend

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:01 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Temperatures still expected to remain below normal.

News

The weather 'S' word the rest of the week is sunshine

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:03 AM CDT

Forecast

The weather ‘S’ word the rest of the week is sunshine

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:13 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Tuesday will be our last chilly day before temperatures start to rebound.