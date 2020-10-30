Calm End To The Workweek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High pressure will move in today from the west. While we start off with some cloud cover, we should break out into sunshine by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will still be cool with northerly winds for most the day. Highs in the lower to middle 40s. Clear skies will move in tonight with overnight lows around 30 degrees. This will set the stage for a beautiful start to the weekend.

Ahead of our next weathermaker Halloween Saturday, strong southerly winds will pick up to around 40 mph. With plentiful sunshine, this will bump temperatures into the lower and middle 50s. A dry cold front will move through Saturday night. While we won’t get any rain, it will bring additional cloud cover. Gusty winds continue Sunday, this time out of the north. Despite a good amount of sunshine, this will drop highs into the upper 30s.

A very tranquil period arrives next week. Highs will start in the 40s on Monday and climb to the 50s on Election Day Tuesday. With a lot of sunshine, that warming trend continues with 60-degree readings possibly returning for the second half of the week. At this point, no rain or snow is expected over the next week.

