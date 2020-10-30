Advertisement

Dane Co. cases rising faster than tests; reaches new warning threshold

Coronavirus
Coronavirus
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another one of the metrics Dane Co. health officials use to track the spread of COVID-19 is raising new flags about the penetration of the virus into the community.

On Thursday, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. noted the percentage of COVID-19 tests in the county over the past two weeks that came back positive has reached five percent, moving it from the green range to yellow in its weekly snapshot. The agency explained, while it expected number of new cases to rise with more testing, the number of positive tests is rising faster than the overall rate.

“This means we know the increase in cases isn’t solely from more testing. An increase in percent positivity can indicate more widespread infection, so more testing is needed to capture all cases,” it stated.

While the percent-positive metric moved just moved into the yellow, the measure for absolute numbers of cases is deep, deep into the red. With a 14-day average of higher than 200 cases per day, that figure would have to drop approximately 90 percent for the county to reach the 20 per day and make it back into the yellow.

According to PHMDC’s metrics, the 14-day rolling average rose to 214 new cases per day, prior to Thursday’s report. That is up more than 28 percent over last Thursday’s update.

At one point in the last week, the agency added, there were 119 COVID-19 patients admitted into Dane Co. hospitals, more than tripling the number that were hospitalized at this point last month. Health officials added that the trend mirrors statewide and regional hospitalization rates that have also been increasing dramatically during this latest wave.

