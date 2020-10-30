Advertisement

DNR reports horse with arrow in leg on Kettle Moraine State Forest trail

(Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement logo)
(Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement logo) (WLUC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PALMYRA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public’s help to get information after a horse was injured on a ride Wednesday afternoon.

The DNR and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say that a rider noticed a horse had an arrow lodged in one of its legs, just above the hoof while on the Southern Unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest trail. Officials say this incident happened just south of Palmyra on state forest land, near Viele Lane.

According to a news release, the rider was not injured and called the department around 3:15 p.m. about the arrow. DNR wardens, the sheriff’s office and Palmyra Police Department all responded.

The DNR is currently leading this ongoing investigation. Lt. John Sinclair at the DNR Bureau of Law Enforcement asked anyone with any information, to call the DNR Violation Hotline at 1-800-847-9367.

