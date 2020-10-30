Man convicted of child sex assault on the run after not returning to Dodge Co. jail

JUNEAU, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old convicted sex offender is on the run Friday after not returning from an approved medical appointment.

The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding Robert Lee Haley. Authorities say they do not have a current address listed for Haley; however, he has previously lived in Beaver Dam.

Haley is serving a nine-month sentence for second-degree child sexual assault and is a court-authorized work release inmate, the Sheriff’s Office explained. He disappeared after being allowed to go to a medical appointment.

Dodge Co. and the Dept. of Corrections both have active warrants out for his arrest.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726 or to call their local law enforcement agency.

Authorities also cautioned people not to make contact with Haley if they find him to avoid putting themselves at risk.

