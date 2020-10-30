Advertisement

Man convicted of child sex assault on the run after not returning to Dodge Co. jail

Robert Lee Haley
Robert Lee Haley(Dodge Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old convicted sex offender is on the run Friday after not returning from an approved medical appointment.

The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding Robert Lee Haley. Authorities say they do not have a current address listed for Haley; however, he has previously lived in Beaver Dam.

Haley is serving a nine-month sentence for second-degree child sexual assault and is a court-authorized work release inmate, the Sheriff’s Office explained. He disappeared after being allowed to go to a medical appointment.

Dodge Co. and the Dept. of Corrections both have active warrants out for his arrest.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726 or to call their local law enforcement agency.

Authorities also cautioned people not to make contact with Haley if they find him to avoid putting themselves at risk.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Dane Co. cases rising faster than tests; reaches new warning threshold

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Another one of the metrics Dane Co. health officials use to track the spread of COVID-19 is raising new flags about the penetration of the virus into the community.

Politics

President Trump heading to Kenosha for Election Eve campaign stop

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
President Donald Trump has announced he’s coming back to Wisconsin at least one more time before voters head to the polls.

News

Ghost hunters investigate claims of spirits haunting an old building in downtown Sun Prairie

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tim Elliott
The hunt is on for spirits and ghosts in downtown Sun Prairie

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases surpass 5,000 in a day for the second time

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
For only the second time, the Dept. of Health Services recorded more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day.

Latest News

State

Milwaukee police: Reckless driver causes crash that kills 2 teens

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee police say a reckless driver has caused a crash that killed two teens and left a third person in critical condition.

Politics

Brett Favre endorses President Trump

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
In a tweet, the former Packer said he was voting for President Donald Trump and listed the reasons behind his choice.

News

Man shot in car on Madison’s north side, police searching for suspected shooter

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Officers say an 18-year-old was shot after an argument started late Thursday night.

Baseball

Brewers decline $15 million 2021 option on Ryan Braun

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Milwaukee Brewers have declined to exercise a $15 million mutual 2021 option on veteran outfielder Ryan Braun as the franchise’s career home run leader ponders whether to continue playing.

News

Portage High School English teacher changes assessment style, gives more grace, this school year

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

State asks Supreme Court to take capacity order case

Updated: 14 hours ago