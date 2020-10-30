Advertisement

Examining who could make the biggest impact in the 2020 election

By Elise Romas
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Election Day is Tuesday, but many unknowns remain.

“This is the big question mark hanging over election day, ‘who’s going to show up on Election Day, in the middle of a pandemic?’” Eleanor Neff Powell, UW-Madison Booth Fowler Assoc. Professor Political Science said.

What we do know, is recent data shows that there are almost 3.6 million registered voters in Wisconsin. About 2.5 million of them either requested an absentee ballot or voted early. That leaves about 1 million registered voters who could turn out on Election Day.

“We will have polling places where perhaps about 1,000 people will be registering to vote,” Meribeth Witzel-Behl, Madison City Clerk said.

But then there’s another unknown; the number of voters who will register on Nov. 3.

“We often see students registering and voting at the polls on election day,” Witzel-Behl said.

Right now, about 318,000 18-24-year-old voters are already registered in Wisconsin. That’s less than any other demographic group.

“That’s the level of uncertainty that we have,” Powell said. “It seems like people are really interested and motivated in the election this year, but it’s always hard to get voters who have never voted before to turn out.”

Powell said young voters are always the most unpredictable group, especially in 2020. They could make a large impact in battleground Wisconsin; but only time will tell.

“I think everybody makes a big difference this year,” Powell said. “If things are as close as they were last time around, a lot hinges on Wisconsin as a swing state, and if you haven’t voted yet, it’s your chance to cast a society vote.”

