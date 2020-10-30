Advertisement

First Lady Melania Trump to visit Wisconsin on Halloween

FILE - Future first lady Melania Trump addresses the Republican National Convention from the podium in the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 18, 2016.(Credit: Mark Reinstein/MediaPunch/IPX via AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 30, 2020
WEST BEND, Wis. (WMTV) - First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting the Badger State on Halloween to hold a rally.

President Donald Trump’s campaign announced Friday that the first lady will deliver remarks at noon Saturday in West Bend for a Make America Great Again event, though the exact location was not released.

President Trump visited Green Bay on Friday afternoon and also announced he would be headed to Kenosha on the eve of Election Day on Nov. 2. The event is slated to be held 7 p.m. at the Kenosha Regional Airport, 9900 52nd St. Doors open at 4 p.m.

