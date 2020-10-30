Flu vaccine clinic expands at Alliant Energy Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County announced it is expanding their flu shot clinic for residents with Medicaid or Medicare starting Friday at the Alliant Energy Center.

Public Health Madison & Dane County explained that now, adults and children who do not have health insurance, or have BadgerCare, Medicaid or Medicare can visit the free clinic. Previously, only adults and children without insurance or those with BadgerCare could take advantage of the clinic.

“Given the demand we see in the community for flu shots, as well as the ample supply of vaccine that we have at the moment, we’re happy to be able to expand our eligibility,” said PHMDC nurse Tess Ellens.

The clinic is open from noon until 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thurdays, as well as 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. It is closed Sundays and Mondays. The clinic will be open until Nov. 21.

PHMDC added that those who have been diagnosed in the past 14 days, who need a COVID-19 test or are waiting for COVID-19 test results are not allowed to get a flu shot. Those who have private health insurance may visit other clinics or pharmacies.

Over 700 people have been vaccinated at the clinic since early October.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.