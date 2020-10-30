Man shot in car on Madison’s north side, police searching for suspected shooter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are searching for a man that they say shot another man in a car on Madison’s north side Thursday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were called to Kennedy Road just before 10:30 p.m. for a report of a man shot. There, they found the injured 18-year-old.

Witnesses told police that the victim was with his friends when they met another man on Northport Drive. That man then got into the car with the group, where an argument eventually started, and the man shot the 18-year-old inside the car.

The man shot was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspected shooter ran away from the car after the shots were fired and has not been found. Officers completed a K9 track, but the man was not located and is still at large. NBC15 is waiting on a description of this man from police.

Madison’s Violent Crime Unit said while this does not appear to be a random incident, they are investigating.

