Advertisement

Man shot in car on Madison’s north side, police searching for suspected shooter

.
.(WMTV)
By Allie Purser
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 2:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are searching for a man that they say shot another man in a car on Madison’s north side Thursday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were called to Kennedy Road just before 10:30 p.m. for a report of a man shot. There, they found the injured 18-year-old.

Witnesses told police that the victim was with his friends when they met another man on Northport Drive. That man then got into the car with the group, where an argument eventually started, and the man shot the 18-year-old inside the car.

The man shot was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspected shooter ran away from the car after the shots were fired and has not been found. Officers completed a K9 track, but the man was not located and is still at large. NBC15 is waiting on a description of this man from police.

Madison’s Violent Crime Unit said while this does not appear to be a random incident, they are investigating.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Baseball

Brewers decline $15 million 2021 option on Ryan Braun

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Milwaukee Brewers have declined to exercise a $15 million mutual 2021 option on veteran outfielder Ryan Braun as the franchise’s career home run leader ponders whether to continue playing.

News

Portage High School English teacher changes assessment style, gives more grace, this school year

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

State asks Supreme Court to take capacity order case

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

How to avoid absentee errors ahead of Election Day

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

Portage High School English teacher changes assessment style, gives more grace, this school year

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
Portage High School English teacher Nicole Giessel said with all the changes this school year, there are also changes to assessments to accurately measure student learning.

State

Next Navy submarine to be named U.S.S. Wisconsin

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Navy announced Wednesday that the next Columbia Class Submarine will be named U.S.S. Wisconsin.

Environment

DNR reports horse with arrow in leg on Kettle Moraine State Forest trail

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public’s help to get information after a horse was injured on a ride Wednesday afternoon.

State

AG Kaul is confident in state voter security system

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Elise Romas
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says he is confident about the state’s security system.

News

Online sales help keep small businesses busy in downtown Oregon during the pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
The Firefly Coffee House and The Chocolate Caper are experiencing a resurgence of business during the pandemic

Coronavirus

Blackhawk Technical College COVID-19 test site to close early again Thursday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Blackhawk Technical College COVID-19 test site will close early on Thursday due to the high amount of tests they administered on Wednesday.