Milwaukee police: Reckless driver causes crash that kills 2 teens

Crash(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police say a reckless driver has caused a crash that killed two teens and left a third person in critical condition.

The fatal crash happened about 11:15 p.m. Thursday on the city’s north side. Authorities say the reckless driver traveling at high speeds crashed into a vehicle, killing two 18-year-old Milwaukee women who died at the scene.

A 20-year-old woman in the vehicle was critically injured. Police have arrested a 37-year-old man while they continue to investigate.

It’s the second fatal crash this week in Milwaukee involving a reckless driver. Police say a 7-year-old girl was killed Wednesday night when a reckless, speeding driver crashed into the vehicle in which she was riding and fled the scene.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

