New COVID-19 cases surpass 5,000 in a day for the second time

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For only the second time, the Dept. of Health Services recorded more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, according to the latest numbers provided by Secretary-designee Andrea Palm.

During a Friday morning news conference, Palm revealed her agency has tallied 5,096 cases since Thursday afternoon’s report. The only other day in which more cases were reported was Tuesday, when DHS reported 5,262 new cases.

The latest increase in new cases increased the seven-day rolling average for cases by more than 100 average cases to 4,230 per day. At this time last week, that number stood at 3,470 cases per day.

With the Friday’s cases included, the state has now reported 220,092 total cases.

Palm also indicated 24 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported to the agency. While that number is down significantly from the past three days, it still would have ranked among the highest ever just two weeks ago.

The latest figure is also down from this time last week, which also let the seven-day rolling average for deaths slip a bit from approximately 35 deaths per day down to an average of 32 per day.

Since the pandemic began, Wisconsin has now reported 1,973 deaths from complications related to coronavirus.

With Palm offering these latest numbers during the late morning news conference, their release came earlier than usual. Typically, they are not released until approximately 1:45 p.m. each day.

The Dept. of Health Services is expected to update its dashboard later Friday. That update will include the latest hospitalization rates, percentage of positive tests, and active cases among other statistics.

NOTE: The embedded graphics also rely on that data being provided and will display numbers only through Thursday until that information is available.

