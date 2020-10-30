Advertisement

Next Navy submarine to be named U.S.S. Wisconsin

A US Navy ship fired warning shots at an armed Iranian patrol boat Tuesday, July 25, 2017, in the northern end of the Persian Gulf, according to two US defense officials.
A US Navy ship fired warning shots at an armed Iranian patrol boat Tuesday, July 25, 2017, in the northern end of the Persian Gulf, according to two US defense officials.(WDTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Navy announced Wednesday that the next Columbia Class Submarine will be named U.S.S. Wisconsin.

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin introduced a bipartisan Senate resolution in July to request that the Secretary of the Navy name a submarine after the state.

Sen. Baldwin said Thursday that she was proud that the next navy submarine will carry the Wisconsin name.

Our shipbuilding industry and its skilled workers have helped sustain America’s security for generations, boasting a successful history of building ships for our nation’s defense," she said. “This is a real honor to our proud shipbuilding tradition and the men and women of our state who have worked hard to support this class of submarines.”

The senator noted that Wisconsin is known for key naval capabilities, such as the city of Manitowoc. In the 1940s, the city made 28 diesel powered submarines and 25 of them were deployed during WWII.

The last Navy ship to be named the U.S.S. Wisconsin (BB 64) served in every major U.S. conflict after launching in 1944 until it went out of commission in 1991. No vessel has held the name since.

