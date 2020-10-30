Advertisement

Nominations for Green Bay Packers FAN Hall of Fame to kick off

The annual search will begin Sunday and remain open until Nov. 30.
Packers Logo
Packers Logo(WBAY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Green Bay Packers fans will soon be able to nominate themselves, a friend or relative to the team’s FAN Hall of Fame.

Nominees or nominators will need to write an essay of 500 words or less and describe the merits of their nominee. Each nomination should also include a photo.

The top 10 finalists who the team believes best represent the spirit of the Packers will be chosen by a selection committee. The final round of voting will take place from Jan. 1 through Jan. 31, 2021. Packers fans will be asked to vote for one of the finalists, whose stories will be featured online on the Packers website. One winner will be selected by three different groups- Packers fans, previous FAN hall of famers and the Packers' committee.

The nominating and voting process will be entirely online, but fans without internet access can mail in their nomination essays and contact information to the hall’s Milwaukee office at 330 East Kilbourn Avenue, Suite 1455 in Milwaukee.

Honorees will be announced in late February of 2021. The winner will receive four club seats to a 2021 Packers home game, a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate, a road trip to an away game and a one-year subscription to Packers Plus. Their name will also be added to the list of fans recognized in the hall.

According to a news release, the Packers were the first professional football team to have a hall of fame and established the FAN Hall of Fame in 1998 to provide a distinction between the team and fans. The FAN Hall of Fame was founded to honor devout fans.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

