President Trump heading to Kenosha for Election Eve campaign stop

A law enforcement rally brought thousands to the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.
A law enforcement rally brought thousands to the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.(WIFR)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just hours before a campaign rally in Green Bay, President Donald Trump announced he’s coming back to Wisconsin at least one more time before voters head to the polls.

The Trump campaign announced the president will head to Kenosha on Monday, November 2, for an evening Make America Great Again rally. The event is slated to be held 7 p.m. at the Kenosha Regional Airport, 9900 52nd St. Doors open at 4 p.m.

General admission tickets are available here.

