Qatar: Officials behind forced examinations of women referred to prosecutors

By JON GAMBRELL
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar said Friday it referred officials at its international airport to prosecutors for possible charges after women abroad Qatar Airways flights faced forced vaginal examinations after workers found an abandoned baby.

The statement comes as the Australian government has expressed outrage and union workers have threatened not to service Qatar Airways aircraft in Sydney over the Oct. 2 incident. Australia also represents a crucial route for Qatar Airways, the state-owned long-haul carrier based at Hamad International Airport in Doha.

In a statement, Qatar’s Government Communication Office described the abandoning of the baby as the “attempted murder” of the child.

This image made from the Oct. 2, 2020, surveillance camera footage obtained by the website Doha News shows officials care for an abandoned baby at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar. Qatar apologized Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, after authorities forcibly examined female passengers from a Qatar Airways flight to Sydney to try to identify who might have given birth to the abandoned newborn baby, even as Australia said it was only one of 10 flights subjected to the searches.
This image made from the Oct. 2, 2020, surveillance camera footage obtained by the website Doha News shows officials care for an abandoned baby at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar. Qatar apologized Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, after authorities forcibly examined female passengers from a Qatar Airways flight to Sydney to try to identify who might have given birth to the abandoned newborn baby, even as Australia said it was only one of 10 flights subjected to the searches.(Source: Doha News via AP)

“The subsequent procedures taken by the authorities at the airport, including examining a number of female passengers, revealed that standard procedures were violated,” the statement said. “Those responsible for these violations and illegal actions have been referred to the Public Prosecution Office.”

The statement did not elaborate or identify who had given the order. It said an investigation by Qatari authorities continued.

The physical examinations of passengers bound for Sydney has triggered outrage in Australia, where the government denounced the searches as inappropriate and beyond circumstances in which the women could give free and informed consent. Rights activists say such exams conducted under duress amount to sexual assault.

As the reports came to light this week, the government of Qatar apologized and promised a full investigation to be shared internationally. It earlier called the discovery of the newborn buried in a plastic bag under trash “an egregious and life-threatening” act.

In Qatar, like much of the Middle East, sex and childbirth outside of marriage are criminalized. Migrant workers in the past have hidden pregnancies and tried to travel abroad to give birth, and others have abandoned their babies anonymously to avoid imprisonment.

The revelation that women on a total of 10 flights in Doha earlier this month were subjected to invasive vaginal exams has spiraled into a public relations catastrophe for Qatar, a tiny oil-rich state on the Arabian Peninsula and host nation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

