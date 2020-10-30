Advertisement

School District of Beloit wants public feedback on superintendent hiring

The person who fills the position is scheduled to start work on July 1, 2021.
(WIFR)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The School District of Beloit has begun the hiring process Friday for the Superintendent of Schools position and wants to hear the public’s input to fill the position.

The Board of Education for the district explained that they want feedback from district families, students and staff on the hire. They released a survey through district’s website, app and social media that is available starting Friday through Nov. 12. The survey is available in both English and Spanish, according to a news release.

“The information gathered from the community survey will assist the Board in the creation of a leadership profile outlining the skills and characteristics sought in candidates for the position,” said School Board President Kyle Larsen. He also noted that the feedback will help develop questions for the interview period.

There are also hard copies of it available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at district’s Grab and Go Meal sites. Participants can return their survey once it is complete at any of the meal sites. They may also return it from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Kolak Education Center, which is located at 1500 Fourth Street.

There will be focus groups set up virtually for the week of Nov. 16 for members of the community to sign up and discuss the position.

The person who fills the position is scheduled to start work on July 1, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump, Biden make final push for voters in Wisconsin

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
President Trump will visit Green Bay. Joe Biden will be in Milwaukee.

Local

Flu vaccine clinic expands at Alliant Energy Center

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Dane County announced it is expanding their flu shot clinic for residents with Medicaid or Medicare starting Friday at the Alliant Energy Center.

Local

First Lady Melania Trump to visit Wisconsin on Halloween

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting the Badger State on Halloween to hold a rally.

State

Wisconsin election officials provide Election Day reminders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Election Day is only four days away and the Wisconsin Elections Commission has a few important points that they want voters to know.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Dane Co. cases rising faster than tests; reaches new warning threshold

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Another one of the metrics Dane Co. health officials use to track the spread of COVID-19 is raising new flags about the penetration of the virus into the community.

Coronavirus

Tiger at Zoo Knoxville tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A tiger at Zoo Knoxville has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Politics

President Trump heading to Kenosha for Election Eve campaign stop

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
President Donald Trump has announced he’s coming back to Wisconsin at least one more time before voters head to the polls.

News

Ghost hunters investigate claims of spirits haunting an old building in downtown Sun Prairie

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
The hunt is on for spirits and ghosts in downtown Sun Prairie

Crime

Man convicted of child sex assault on the run after not returning to Dodge Co. jail

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 30-year-old convicted sex offender is on the run Friday after not returning from an approved medical appointment.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases surpass 5,000 in a day for the second time

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
For only the second time, the Dept. of Health Services recorded more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day.