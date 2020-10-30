School District of Beloit wants public feedback on superintendent hiring

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The School District of Beloit has begun the hiring process Friday for the Superintendent of Schools position and wants to hear the public’s input to fill the position.

The Board of Education for the district explained that they want feedback from district families, students and staff on the hire. They released a survey through district’s website, app and social media that is available starting Friday through Nov. 12. The survey is available in both English and Spanish, according to a news release.

“The information gathered from the community survey will assist the Board in the creation of a leadership profile outlining the skills and characteristics sought in candidates for the position,” said School Board President Kyle Larsen. He also noted that the feedback will help develop questions for the interview period.

There are also hard copies of it available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at district’s Grab and Go Meal sites. Participants can return their survey once it is complete at any of the meal sites. They may also return it from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Kolak Education Center, which is located at 1500 Fourth Street.

There will be focus groups set up virtually for the week of Nov. 16 for members of the community to sign up and discuss the position.

The person who fills the position is scheduled to start work on July 1, 2021.

