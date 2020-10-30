Advertisement

Sun Prairie residents line home with hundreds of pumpkins

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Owners of a historic home in Sun Prairie have made a decision to deck it out for Halloween.

The entire home is lined with several hundred pumpkins and owner Tom Hebl said the design of the home lends itself to decorating.

The owners have been doing this for about 20 years and say it has become a neighborhood staple. Hebl said it started with a few plastic pumpkins, but the wind would blow them around. They eventually decided to put out real pumpkins, which is a labor of love.

“We actually try and do it ourselves, but we can’t so the kids come and help,” Hebl said. “We have three of them come and work a couple of hours moving them all up and around so it actually works out pretty fast.”

Hebl said the amount of candy they normally give out surpasses that of all the real pumpkins. This year will be different due to the COVID-19 pandemic though and the family will enjoy the sight from afar.

