Winds howl out of the south for Halloween

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunshine abounds for Friday afternoon as high pressure sits over Wisconsin. Winds backed down, but temperatures stayed in the lower 40′s. Southern Wisconsin will be sandwiched between the high and an approaching low tomorrow. Expect gusty winds throughout Halloween!

Winds gusts upwards of 40 mph tomorrow afternoon. (WMTV NBC15)

After Friday morning clouds parted, sunshine took over for the remainder of the afternoon. Another clear night will allow low temperatures to plummet into the upper 20′s. As surface high-pressure slides east, another system moves across southern Canada/northern Minnesota. Wisconsin is caught between the two systems and winds ramp up. Southerly winds pick up tonight and increase in speed as the low moves closer. Wind gusts could hit 40 mph tomorrow afternoon. With some sunshine, highs could climb into the 50′s in most spots.

A cold front may trigger a few light showers Saturday night. Rain chances are more likely for northern Wisconsin. (WMTV NBC15)

Although southern Wisconsin misses the center of the low, an attendant cold front will swing through the Badger state overnight into Sunday. Gusty winds are also expected throughout Sunday morning - this time out of the northwest. High temperatures will struggle to even hit 40°F under a mostly cloudy sky.

Winds back of as another high-pressure center takes over for next week. High temperatures climb through the 40′s and into the mid 50′s by Election Day. Sunshine remains in the forecast all the way through next Thursday - when highs could reach the lower 60′s!

