Wis. Alliant Energy crews headed to Mississippi to restore power after Hurricane Zeta

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Alliant Energy crews from Iowa and Wisconsin are heading to Mississippi this weekend to effort power restoration in areas hit by Hurricane Zeta.

The Wisconsin energy company will be sending 76 employees on Saturday morning, while the Iowa team is sending 112 employees.

The Wisconsin team will meet in Beloit and leave between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. in groups.

They plan to arrive in Gulfport Mississippi on Sunday afternoon and will begin work on Monday morning.

