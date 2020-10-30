Advertisement

Wisconsin election officials provide Election Day reminders

The polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Election officials learn how to keep voters and themselves safe, on top of how to maintain the integrity of the election in a tumultuous year.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Election Day is only four days away and the Wisconsin Elections Commission has a few important points that they want voters to know.

1. The Wisconsin Elections Commission recommends that all voters wear a mask on Election Day, but it is not required.

Gov. Evers issued an Executive Order on July 30 that requires face coverings in certain situations. This rule does apply to poll workers and election observers, but it does not apply to voters. The WEC also assured that voters cannot be refused a ballot for not wearing a mask at the polls on Election Day.

2. Polling places are prepared for voting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WEC explained that they have been working with the Wisconsin National Guard, as well as the Civil Air Patrol, to give sanitation products, personal protective equipment and other supplies to all counties to give to their polling places. Each polling place will also have signs that give instructions for social distancing.

Clerks and poll workers have also been trained by the WEC on sanitation and social distancing procedures.

3. Voters who have not mailed their absentee ballots yet should make a plan to drop them off by Election Day.

USPS told the WEC that it can take up to one week for mail to be delivered, so voters who haven’t turned their ballot in yet should drop it off directly at their municipal clerk’s office as soon as possible.

Voters can deliver their ballots on Election Day before 8 p.m., which is when the polls close.

Those who have not returned their absentee ballot yet are also eligible to vote in person on Nov. 3 instead.

4. Leave all political items at home when you go to vote.

The WEC reminded the public it is illegal to influence voting at an election within 100 feet of an entrance to a polling place.

This includes handing out literature, carrying signs or wearing clothing that has to do with candidates.Violators of this rule can be fined up to $1,000, imprisoned for up to six months, or both.

5. Voters will need to bring a photo ID to vote, but it does not need to have their current address or a REAL ID star on it.

The state’s chief elections official Megan Wolfe explained that poll workers may ask voters to lower their mask momentarily if they need to verify your identity, but most voters should not need to.

Voters who do not bring an acceptable photo ID or have one must be offered a provisional ballot and the opportunity to submit a photo ID with three days after the election, Wolfe continued.

6. Voters can find their polling place online on the MyVote Wisconsin website.

Polling places may have changed since residents voted earlier this year, especially to accommodate social distancing. The public should check on the WEC’s website to verify their site, as well as getting directions on how to get there.

7. Votes are secure

Wolfe assured the public that the WEC has not found any evidence that state election systems have been compromised. “We have taken extraordinary steps to ensure that our voter registration and vote counting systems are secure and have many redundancies to protect and backup voter data,” she said.

Attorney General Josh Kaul echoed this sentiment on Thursday.

8. Be patient for election night results

The commission explained that with so many people voting absentee this year, it will take longer than normal to process all of the ballots.

“If unofficial results don’t come in until early the next morning, it doesn’t mean something went wrong,” said Wolfe. She explained that election workers are just doing their job to make sure each ballot gets counted.

