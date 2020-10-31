Advertisement

Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings owner buying Dunkin’ Brands

This May 7, 2020, file photo, shows a Dunkin' Donuts at the Greater Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon, Pa. The Dunkin’ doughnuts and coffee chain confirmed it's held talks to be taken private by a private equity firm, sending shares rocketing to an all-time high at the opening bell Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
This May 7, 2020, file photo, shows a Dunkin' Donuts at the Greater Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon, Pa. The Dunkin’ doughnuts and coffee chain confirmed it's held talks to be taken private by a private equity firm, sending shares rocketing to an all-time high at the opening bell Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Dunkin' doughnuts and coffee is being combined with Buffalo Wild Wings and Arby’s sandwiches.

Inspire Brands Inc. said Friday that it is acquiring Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. for $11.3 billion, including the Dunkin' Brands' debt that Inspire will be taking on.

The private-equity firm will pay $106.50 in cash for all of Dunkin' Brands' shares, which closed Friday at $99.71. Dunkin' Brands' stock surged to an all-time high earlier this week after the company confirmed the two were in merger talks.

Dunkin', based in Canton, Massachusetts, also owns the Baskin-Robbins ice cream chain. There are 12,500 Dunkin' stores and 8,000 Baskin-Robbins outlets worldwide.

Dunkin' was founded in 1950 in Quincy, Massachusetts. Baskin-Robbins — known for its promise of 31 flavors — was founded in 1945 in Glendale, California.

Atlanta’s Inspire Brands, which was founded in 2018, is rapidly joining the largest restaurant groups in the U.S. In addition to Buffalo Wild Wings and Arby’s, it owns the Sonic burger chain, Jimmy John’s restaurants and Rusty Taco. It has annual sales of more than $14 billion.

Inspire is part of the private equity company Roark Capital Group, also based in Atlanta. Roark also backs Focus Brands — the owner of Auntie Anne’s Pretzels and Cinnabon — and CKE Restaurants, which owns the Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s burger chains.

The deal will give Inspire a spot in the breakfast category, which was the fastest-growing segment of the restaurant industry before the pandemic hit.

The acquisition comes as the global pandemic has hammered restaurants' sales. Dunkin' Brands’s systemwide sales fell 1.3% in the third quarter after tumbling 21% in the second quarter and the company said franchisees closed 553 restaurants permanently.

Inspire said it expects the deal to close by the end of the year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump, Biden make late appeals to voters in Wisconsin with stops Friday

Updated: moments ago
|
By WBAY news staff
President Trump will visit Green Bay. Joe Biden will be in Milwaukee.

National Politics

Final push before Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Candidates make final push before Election Day.

Travel

All lanes clear after vehicle fire near Johnson Creek

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The right lane on I-94 westbound is blocked Friday night near Johnson Creek due to a vehicle fire.

Entertainment

Black Arts Matter Festival goes virtual this year to build community for Black artists

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Black Arts Matter Festival is one week away and will feature three virtual events to raise up Black art.

Latest News

News

Ghost hunters investigate claims of spirits haunting an old building in downtown Sun Prairie

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Friday Football Blitz: Mineral Point takes on River Valley

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

NBC15 breaks down the demographic breakdown of expected voter impact

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Examining who could make the biggest impact in the 2020 election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
Powell said young voters are always the most unpredictable group, especially in 2020. They could make a large impact in battleground Wisconsin; but only time will tell.

Nfl

Nominations for Green Bay Packers FAN Hall of Fame to kick off

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Green Bay Packers fans will soon be able to nominate themselves, a friend or relative to the team’s FAN Hall of Fame.

Back To School

Class During Covid: Madison College Paramedic Academy students and instructors adapt as semester moves forward

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Stofflet
Students learning vital skills needed to become paramedics have had to be flexible at Madison College Paramedic Academy. Most students have had to rely upon high-tech "sim manikins" to learn hands-on skills they'd normally learn working with human patients at hospitals or in care centers. Those health facilities have restricted access because of COVID-19 concerns.