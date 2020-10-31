Blustery Sunday follows a warmer Halloween

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Howling winds let up as a cold front passes through tonight. But the gusts of wind ramp back up early tomorrow morning. Expect a much colder Sunday afternoon.

High pressure has moved off to the east while an approaching low slides into southern Canada. Southern Wisconsin is sandwiched between the two systems - driving winds out of the SW. Gusts have topped 40 mph in a few spots throughout Saturday. A cold front moves through tonight and brings down the temperatures with it. Lows will fall back into the upper 20′s and lower 30′s tonight. Wind speeds will back off as the front makes its pass.

SW winds brought in much warmer air for Halloween! Saturday 4 p.m. temperatures climbed into the 60's in some spots. (WMTV NBC15)

Although there is little moisture, the front’s energy may generate a few light showers tonight.

Although there isn't a ton of moisture, tonight's cold front could generate a few light showers across S. Wisconsin. (WMTV NBC15)

NW winds will keep temperatures in the 30′s tomorrow - with afternoon highs falling short of 40°F. Extra cloud cover and wind gusts upwards of 45 mph will make for a blustery day. Luckily a warm up moves in shortly thereafter.

Winds turn out of the NW on Sunday. Gusts could top 40-45 mph. (WMTV NBC15)

After a chilly Monday morning, high temperatures return close to 50°F. An upper-level ridge sets up over much of the country next week. Highs will climb through the 50′s on Election Day and into the 60′s by the end of next week. Dry weather is expected through next week.

