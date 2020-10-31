Friday Football Blitz: Mineral Point defeats River Valley

SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s the sixth week of Friday Football Blitz and this week NBC15 is covering Mineral Point versus River Valley.

River Valley was at home this week to take on Mineral Point. The Pointers came into the game with a 3-0 record, with a few of their games canceled this season. Mineral Point is ranked second in Division 6 in the Wis. Sports Coachs Poll and are averaging over 53 points per game.

River Valley has played a nearly complete schedule, with the exception being a week three game cancellation. Since then, the team had won three straight games and were on a four game win streak overall. For the Blackhawks, their recipe to success is Will Bailey at quarterback. Bailey has found the end zone in all four wins for River Valley this season, averaging over 800 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns. Bailey is also one of the captains and says holding guys on the team accountable is important.

“You gotta make sure they’re doing their part whether it’s in the weight room, whether it’s in the practice squad, scout team,” Bailey said. “Hold everyone accountable, do their job and get better as a team.”

River Valley Head Coach Tim Eastlick says it’s not just about talent for the team, but also leadership. He leans on captains Roman Jensen, Jesse Day, Tyler Nachreiner and Will Bailey.

“I mean they continually are patting their teammates on the back,” Eastlick said. “They’re chewing teammates out that need to get going and those are positives. Those are the steps that we look for all our kids is to go from being a young man to a solid man and leave our program as somebody that’s able to be a solid part of our community and society.”

Mineral Point ended up defeating River Valley 28-19.

