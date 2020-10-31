Lanes blocked on U.S. 51 near Portage following traffic incident
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - North and southbound lanes on U.S 51 are blocked Saturday afternoon due to a traffic incident.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent out a traffic alert around 1:20 p.m. announcing the blockages.
The Portage Police Department is handling this incident. WisDot expects the delays to last for about 2 hours.
Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.