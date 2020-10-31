Lanes blocked on U.S. 51 near Portage following traffic incident

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - North and southbound lanes on U.S 51 are blocked Saturday afternoon due to a traffic incident.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent out a traffic alert around 1:20 p.m. announcing the blockages.

The Portage Police Department is handling this incident. WisDot expects the delays to last for about 2 hours.

