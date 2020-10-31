Advertisement

Lawyer: Wisconsin cop can’t be fired for future shooting

(MGN)
By TODD RICHMOND
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - An attorney representing a suburban Milwaukee police officer who has fatally shot three people since 2015 says officials can’t fire him just because they fear he’ll do it again.

The Wauwatosa police commission is weighing whether to fire Officer Joseph Mensah. The most recent shooting took place in February, when Mensah shot an armed teenager outside a mall.

The commission hired former federal prosecutor Steven Biskupic to investigate. Biskupic recommended termination, saying the risk Mensah would shoot and kill a fourth person is too great.

Attorney Jon Cermele told the commission Wednesday that firing Mensah for an event that hasn’t happened would violate due process.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Crime

MPD investigating weapons violation on Madison’s west side

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The scene is still active at this time.

Travel

Lanes blocked on U.S. 51 near Portage following traffic incident

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
WisDot expects the delays to last for about 2 hours.

News

Madison BCycle to offer free day passes on Election Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Passes can be accessed at kiosks using the promo code “110320," at madison.bcycle.com and on the BCycle mobile app with the code “VOTE2020″.

News

Ivanka Trump to host rally in Rothschild, Wisconsin Sunday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, 1100 Imperial Avenue.

Latest News

News

Latest Badger football COVID-19 report: 12 players, 10 staff members test positive

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
UW Athletic Director Barry Alvarez says a decision will be made Tuesday, Nov. 3 as to whether or not the Badgers will play against Purdue the following Saturday.

News

Spooky light rain showers could impact trick-or-treating

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Shots fired overnight on Stoughton Road in Madison

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Madison Police are investigating reports of shots fired along S Stoughton Road during the early morning hours on Saturday.

News

Multiple shell casings found on Madison’s near east side

Updated: 8 hours ago
Officers say a large group of people and cars left the area when they arrived on the scene.

News

Friday Football Blitz: Mineral Point defeats River Valley

Updated: 15 hours ago

National Politics

Trump, supporters confident of a win in Green Bay rally

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Many Trump supporters we talked to entering the rally believe their candidate will win four more years.