Madison BCycle to offer free day passes on Election Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison BCycle will offer free access to Day Passes for the upcoming Election Day, Nov. 3.

Madison BCycle Day Passes give riders unlimited 60-minute trips for 24 hours from their first ride.

Passes can be accessed at kiosks using the promo code “110320," at madison.bcycle.com and on the BCycle mobile app with the code “VOTE2020″.

“We want to make sure that all voters can get to and from the polls,” Madison BCycle General Manager Helen Bradley said. “Making e-bikes free for use on November 3rd is a way for us help voters make sure transportation issues are one less obstacle on election day.”

Riders can find their nearest polling place here.

