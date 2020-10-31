Many choosing outdoor Halloween activities for coronavirus safety

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Celebrating Halloween in the middle of a pandemic means things might look different this year. Health officials discourage traditional trick-or-treating, leaving many people looking for new ways to have some Halloween fun.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you should not attend any in-person Halloween celebrations because of COVID-19 but for those who do choose to celebrate, health officials recommend doing it outdoors.

Schuster’s Farm in Deerfield says it’s offering Halloween thrills with safety in mind.

“The big difference this year is we don’t have groups. It’s a lot of families coming in,” said Manager, Sarah Schuster. She says this year there aren’t any corporate groups or schools bringing people to participate.

Melissa Gors from Marshall brought her daughter with a small Girl Scouts group to enjoy the farm Friday night. “It’s nice to get the kids out and about,” she said.

Schuster’s is using its outdoor spaces to continue traditions like the corn maze, pumpkin patch, and visitor favorite, The Haunted Forest. Schuster says they’ve closed off all indoor spaces on the farm and are operating completely outside, allowing for flexibility for COVID safety measures for staff and visitors.

“There plenty of space out here to social distance,” she said.

Visitors are told to stay with their group and distance from other groups. The farm uses wagons to take people to the haunted forest and has cut the capacity down to make it easy to stay six-feet apart. Schuster says they considered shutting down this year but felt with some planning they could still make things happen.

“We’ve gotten overwhelming positive feedback of people saying thank you for being open and thanks for giving us a chance to get out and still have some fun,” she said. There are fewer options available than usual to celebrate Halloween this year.

Many haunted houses have cancelled because they don’t have the space to do things safely.

If you want to celebrate, it’s best to find an outdoor activity.

