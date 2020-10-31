MPD investigating weapons violation on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police and fire are on the scene investigating a weapons violation on Madison’s west side Saturday afternoon.

Dane County Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 1:30 p.m for the incident near North Gammon Road & Colony Drive.

The scene is still active at this time. NBC15 will update this article as we learn more information.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.