Multiple shell casings found on Madison’s near east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police located 12 shell casings and one un-fired round after responding to shots fired on South Stoughton Road early Saturday morning.

Police say a caller reported hearing 20-30 shots being fired shortly after 2:30 a.m.

Officers located what appeared to be a party being held in one of the buildings in the 2000 block of South Stoughton Road, where officers observed a large group of people and cars leaving the area.

No property damage or injured victims have been located at this time.

MPD is speaking with witnesses to the shooting.

Anyone who has information on this incident, is instructed to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com.

