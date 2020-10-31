Shots fired overnight on Stoughton Road in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating reports of shots fired along S Stoughton Road during the early morning hours on Saturday.

According to an incident report from MPD, officers were dispatched to 2000 block of S Stoughton Road shortly after 2:30 a.m. after a caller reported hearing 20-30 shots fired.

Police nearby also reported hearing shots in the area.

When officers arrived on scene, they say a party was being held in one of the buildings and observed a large group of people and vehicles leaving the area.

Investigators discovered 12 shell casings and one unfired round. Police are speaking to witnesses to the shooting.

The Madison Police Department says no property damage or injury victims have been reported.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.