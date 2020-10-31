Advertisement

Shots fired overnight on Stoughton Road in Madison

Police say a caller reported hearing 20-30 shots fired around 2:30 a.m.
The Police and Fire Commission listened to public input in a virtual meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
The Police and Fire Commission listened to public input in a virtual meeting on Wednesday afternoon.(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating reports of shots fired along S Stoughton Road during the early morning hours on Saturday.

According to an incident report from MPD, officers were dispatched to 2000 block of S Stoughton Road shortly after 2:30 a.m. after a caller reported hearing 20-30 shots fired.

Police nearby also reported hearing shots in the area.

When officers arrived on scene, they say a party was being held in one of the buildings and observed a large group of people and vehicles leaving the area.

Investigators discovered 12 shell casings and one unfired round. Police are speaking to witnesses to the shooting.

The Madison Police Department says no property damage or injury victims have been reported.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Spooky light rain showers could impact trick-or-treating

Updated: 19 minutes ago

News

Multiple shell casings found on Madison’s near east side

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officers say a large group of people and cars left the area when they arrived on the scene.

News

Friday Football Blitz: Mineral Point defeats River Valley

Updated: 9 hours ago

National Politics

Trump, supporters confident of a win in Green Bay rally

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Many Trump supporters we talked to entering the rally believe their candidate will win four more years.

Latest News

News

Friday Football Blitz: Highlights from games across Wisconsin

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Many choosing outdoor Halloween activities for coronavirus safety

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tajma Hall
Celebrating Halloween in the middle of a pandemic means things might look different this year. Health officials discourage traditional trick-or-treating, leaving many people looking for new ways to have some Halloween fun.

News

Madison College Paramedic Academy students and instructors adapt as semester moves forward

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Many choosing outdoor Halloween activities for coronavirus safety

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Regeneron halts trial in sickest patients

Updated: 10 hours ago

Travel

All lanes clear after vehicle fire near Johnson Creek

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The right lane on I-94 westbound is blocked Friday night near Johnson Creek due to a vehicle fire.