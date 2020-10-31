Advertisement

All lanes clear after vehicle fire near Johnson Creek

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. (WMTV) - The right lane on I-94 westbound was blocked Friday night near Johnson Creek due to a vehicle fire.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent out a traffic alert around 8:10 p.m., saying I-94 West is closed beyond Wisconsin 26 due to a vehicle fire.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is handling this incident and told NBC15 that fire crews are responding. The office said they did not know if there were any injuries as a result of the fire.

WisDot expected the delays to last for about an hour. All lanes were reopened around 9:15 p.m., according to another traffic alert.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump, Biden make late appeals to voters in Wisconsin with stops Friday

Updated: moments ago
|
By WBAY news staff
President Trump will visit Green Bay. Joe Biden will be in Milwaukee.

Entertainment

Black Arts Matter Festival goes virtual this year to build community for Black artists

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Black Arts Matter Festival is one week away and will feature three virtual events to raise up Black art.

News

Ghost hunters investigate claims of spirits haunting an old building in downtown Sun Prairie

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Friday Football Blitz: Mineral Point takes on River Valley

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

NBC15 breaks down the demographic breakdown of expected voter impact

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Examining who could make the biggest impact in the 2020 election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
Powell said young voters are always the most unpredictable group, especially in 2020. They could make a large impact in battleground Wisconsin; but only time will tell.

Nfl

Nominations for Green Bay Packers FAN Hall of Fame to kick off

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Green Bay Packers fans will soon be able to nominate themselves, a friend or relative to the team’s FAN Hall of Fame.

Back To School

Class During Covid: Madison College Paramedic Academy students and instructors adapt as semester moves forward

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Stofflet
Students learning vital skills needed to become paramedics have had to be flexible at Madison College Paramedic Academy. Most students have had to rely upon high-tech "sim manikins" to learn hands-on skills they'd normally learn working with human patients at hospitals or in care centers. Those health facilities have restricted access because of COVID-19 concerns.

Local

Sun Prairie residents line home with hundreds of pumpkins

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Owners of a historic home in Sun Prairie have made a decision to deck it out for Halloween.

Environment

Wis. Alliant Energy crews headed to Mississippi to restore power after Hurricane Zeta

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Alliant Energy Crews from Iowa and Wisconsin are heading to Mississippi this weekend to effort power restoration in areas hit by Hurricane Zeta.