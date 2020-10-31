All lanes clear after vehicle fire near Johnson Creek

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. (WMTV) - The right lane on I-94 westbound was blocked Friday night near Johnson Creek due to a vehicle fire.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent out a traffic alert around 8:10 p.m., saying I-94 West is closed beyond Wisconsin 26 due to a vehicle fire.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is handling this incident and told NBC15 that fire crews are responding. The office said they did not know if there were any injuries as a result of the fire.

WisDot expected the delays to last for about an hour. All lanes were reopened around 9:15 p.m., according to another traffic alert.

