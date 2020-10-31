Winds howl Halloween weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Halloween! Make sure to grab a heavy jacket this morning. Temperatures are in the 20s across southern Wisconsin. The wind is just strong enough this morning that is adding a wind chill factor. Feels-like temperatures are on either side of 20 degrees. The sky is mostly clear and rain and snow are not expected this morning.

Saturday will definitely be the better half of the Halloween weekend because it is going to be the warmer half. Today is going to be seasonably warm with highs in the 50s. A few places southwest of Madison could come close to 60 degrees. Today will also feature plenty sunshine. The only downfall about the weather today will be the wind. Expect gusty south winds at 15-25 mph. Wind gusts could be up to 35 mph.

High Temperatures - Saturday (WMTV NBC15)

Wind Forecast - Saturday (WMTV NBC15)

Overall, the weather doesn’t look bad for trick-or-treating Saturday evening. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The wind will still be gusty out of the southwest or west. A cold front will be approaching from the northwest this evening. This cold front will kick up some clouds and a few showers. The best timing for a shower or light rain will be between 8 p.m. and midnight.

Trick-Or-Treating Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar - Saturday 8PM (WMTV NBC15)

Temperatures will start to tumble behind the cold front. Overnight lows will be on either side of 30 degrees. The wind will pick up out of the northwest tonight. Expect sustained winds at 15-25 mph. Wind gusts could be up to 35 mph.

Unfortunately, there are going to be some clouds around tonight, and they could obstruct your view of the blue moon. Also, don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed tonight. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 1.

Blue Moon - Halloween Night (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday will be a much cooler day. Highs temperatures on Sunday will only be in the low to mid 30s, which is chilly for this time of year. To make matters worse, Sunday is also going to be very windy. Expect gusty northwest winds at 20-25 mph. Wind gusts on Sunday could be up to 40 mph. A WIND ADVISORY could be issued for parts of the area on Sunday. Sunday will start out mostly cloudy and end mostly Sunday.

Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Overall, next week looks quiet with a big warming trend. High temperatures will be near 50 degrees on Monday., which will be the coolest day next week. On Tuesday, high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s, and in the lower 60s Wednesday through Friday.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.