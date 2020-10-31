Wisconsin’s positive COVID-19 cases reach new single-day record

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Health Services recorded 5,278 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, the most the state has seen in a single day since the onset of the pandemic.

It’s the third time Wisconsin has topped 5k for a single day total, a bleak milestone first reached on Tuesday. New cases included, the state now has a total of 48,208 active cases. The seven-day rolling average now sits at 4,404.

The DHS recorded 59 more deaths, pushing the total since the pandemic began to 2,031. That’s the second highest one-day total so far, behind Oct. 27 when 64 deaths were reported. Additionally, 229 people were admitted into Wisconsin hospitals in the past day.

After reporting the 200,000 total cases on Monday, the DHS has now tallied 225,370 positive tests since the pandemic began.

Of the 14,853 total tests administered in the past day 9,575 returned negative. Of the people who have contracted the virus, a total of 175,096, or 77.7 percent, have recovered.

