Advertisement

Wisconsin’s positive COVID-19 cases reach new single-day record

By Vanessa Reza
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Health Services recorded 5,278 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, the most the state has seen in a single day since the onset of the pandemic.

It’s the third time Wisconsin has topped 5k for a single day total, a bleak milestone first reached on Tuesday. New cases included, the state now has a total of 48,208 active cases. The seven-day rolling average now sits at 4,404.

The DHS recorded 59 more deaths, pushing the total since the pandemic began to 2,031. That’s the second highest one-day total so far, behind Oct. 27 when 64 deaths were reported. Additionally, 229 people were admitted into Wisconsin hospitals in the past day.

After reporting the 200,000 total cases on Monday, the DHS has now tallied 225,370 positive tests since the pandemic began.

Of the 14,853 total tests administered in the past day 9,575 returned negative. Of the people who have contracted the virus, a total of 175,096, or 77.7 percent, have recovered.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

MPD investigating weapons violation on Madison’s west side

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The scene is still active at this time.

News

Lawyer: Wisconsin cop can’t be fired for future shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TODD RICHMOND
Attorney Jon Cermele told the commission Wednesday that firing Mensah for an event that hasn’t happened would violate due process.

Travel

Lanes blocked on U.S. 51 near Portage following traffic incident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
WisDot expects the delays to last for about 2 hours.

News

Madison BCycle to offer free day passes on Election Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Passes can be accessed at kiosks using the promo code “110320," at madison.bcycle.com and on the BCycle mobile app with the code “VOTE2020″.

Latest News

News

Ivanka Trump to host rally in Rothschild, Wisconsin Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, 1100 Imperial Avenue.

News

Latest Badger football COVID-19 report: 12 players, 10 staff members test positive

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
UW Athletic Director Barry Alvarez says a decision will be made Tuesday, Nov. 3 as to whether or not the Badgers will play against Purdue the following Saturday.

News

Spooky light rain showers could impact trick-or-treating

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Shots fired overnight on Stoughton Road in Madison

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Madison Police are investigating reports of shots fired along S Stoughton Road during the early morning hours on Saturday.

News

Multiple shell casings found on Madison’s near east side

Updated: 10 hours ago
Officers say a large group of people and cars left the area when they arrived on the scene.

News

Friday Football Blitz: Mineral Point defeats River Valley

Updated: 17 hours ago