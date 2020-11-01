Advertisement

16 dead, 123 hospitalized because of COVID-19

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - November began with 16 more people dead and 123 more hospitalized because of coronavirus, according to the Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.

DHS reported upwards of 18,000 tests were performed Sunday, with 3,493 tests returning positive results and 14,569 returning negative results.

Since the pandemic began, the first day of every new month has only seen higher and high positive case numbers. For reference, 765 people tested positive on Aug. 1, 905 people tested positive on Sept. 1 and 2,837 people tested positive on Oct. 1.

New cases included, the new month begins with a seven-day rolling average of 4,385 positive cases per day.

Total deaths have now reached 2,047 and total hospitalizations are at 11,497.

DHS reports 78.3 percent of patients have recovered from the virus while 20.8 percent of cases are still active.

