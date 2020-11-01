1st week of November feels more like early October

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - November 1st is not at all a sign of what’s to come in the next 7 days. Chilly & blustery conditions give way to a significant warm up through next weekend.

Saturday night’s cold front dropped temperatures into the 30′s all across southern Wisconsin. Blustery winds made it feel far cooler - especially in the morning. As of Sunday afternoon, wind advisory headlines have expired and we’re on our way to a pleasant warm up this week.

Tonight’s low temperatures fall into the 20′s under a mostly clear sky. West winds take over for Monday - allowing warmer air to filter into the Midwest.

Highs will climb into the lower 50′s as we kick off the week. A broad ridge shifts East and establishes itself over much of the U.S. Calmer and warmer weather is expected for the next several days. Highs may reach 60°F for Election Day. Sunshine continues through Friday as highs climb into the mid 60′s. Highs will generally run 5-10°F above-average. Mid 60′s are afternoon temperatures normally felt in early October.

Both long-term models suggest a weather system developing next weekend/early next week. This could bring us a chance for showers and a temperature drop. As of right now, that rain holds off until late Sunday into next Monday.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.