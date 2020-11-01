Blustery Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The wind is howling Sunday morning. Expect sustained northwest winds at 15-25 mph. The wind will likely be gusting between 30-40 mph, but wind gusts could be up to 45 mph. Winds this strong could blow away unsecured objects like trash cans and holiday decorations, make traveling in high-profile vehicles difficult, knock down tree limbs and cause a few power outages. A WIND ADVISORY will be in effect for all of southern Wisconsin through 2 p.m. The wind will start to settle down this afternoon and evening.

The northwest winds will also bring in a chilly blast of air. Temperatures this afternoon will be about 20 degrees cooler than Saturday afternoon. Afternoon high temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 30s. However, the strong winds will likely keep wind chills in the 20s all day long. It’s going to be a very comfortable day to spend a lot of time outside. Southern Wisconsin will likely stay dry today. The clouds this morning will quickly breakup and there should be plenty of sunshine this afternoon.

Daylight saving time ended at 2 a.m. on Sunday, so now we are back to standard time. You’re going to notice a big change in today’s sunrise and sunset times. The sun will set at 4:48 p.m. The next time the sun will set after 5 p.m. will be January 25, 2021.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cold. Lows temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s, which is well below average for this time of year. The average low for November 2 is 34 degrees.

A BIG warming trend will start on Monday. High temperatures on Monday will be near 50 degrees. Monday will also be sunny and breezy. Expect a west wind at 10-15 mph. Wind gusts on Monday could be as high as 25 mph.

The weather won’t stop anyone from voting on Election Day. Tuesday will be sunny and mild, warm for this time of year. High temperatures will near 60 degrees.

The rest of the workweek will feature plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. High temperatures Wednesday through Friday will be in the low to mid 60s.

Tropical Storm Eta developed in Caribbean on Saturday. This is the 28th named storm to develop in the Atlantic Basin this year, which ties the all-time record for a single hurricane season. This is also the furthest we’ve ever gone into the Greek Alphabet. Right now, Eta is not a threat to the United States.

